B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Buys Shares of 11,743 McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,172,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 96.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,826,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,991,007,000 after buying an additional 10,210,806 shares during the period. Fundsmith LLP increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 113.9% in the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 16,133,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,391,000 after acquiring an additional 8,591,698 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter worth about $169,698,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 95.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,882,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 102.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,104,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065,692 shares in the last quarter. 37.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MKC opened at $89.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $23.93 billion, a PE ratio of 31.67, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $72.79 and a 52-week high of $105.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.40.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 13.75%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is presently 50.94%.

Separately, Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.64.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

