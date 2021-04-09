B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Invests $1.45 Million in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 36,298 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,452,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $51.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market cap of $69.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $27.53 and a 1 year high of $61.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.75.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.91%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COP. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of ConocoPhillips to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Scotiabank raised ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.88.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

