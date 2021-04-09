B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Invests $1.58 Million in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,696 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,575,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TCW Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 24,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,681,000 after purchasing an additional 5,233 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 10,697 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,887,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 226.3% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 143,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,365,000 after buying an additional 99,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 132,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,046,000 after buying an additional 34,638 shares during the last quarter. 95.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet cut shares of CoStar Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $979.00 target price (up previously from $359.00) on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $904.58.

CSGP opened at $874.43 on Friday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $558.61 and a twelve month high of $952.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $831.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $870.06. The company has a quick ratio of 16.35, a current ratio of 16.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.37 and a beta of 0.97.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.44. CoStar Group had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 7.58%. The business had revenue of $444.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.82 earnings per share. CoStar Group’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew C. Florance sold 19,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $818.37, for a total value of $16,015,500.90. Also, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 7,326 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $843.28, for a total transaction of $6,177,869.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,730 shares of company stock valued at $28,708,908 in the last ninety days. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property Professional that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS Professional, which covers comparable commercial real estate sales information; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP).

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.