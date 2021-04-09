B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Takes Position in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 36,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,367,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Axos Financial by 43.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Axos Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Axos Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Axos Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Axos Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axos Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $54.00 target price (up from $48.00) on shares of Axos Financial in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Axos Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.29.

In related news, Director Mosich Nick sold 1,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total transaction of $86,747.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,970 shares in the company, valued at $3,285,201.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,070 shares of company stock worth $590,429. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AX opened at $48.13 on Friday. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.90 and a 12 month high of $54.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.82.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.08. Axos Financial had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The business had revenue of $162.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.35 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured loans; automobile and RV secured loans; factoring loans; commercial and industrial loans and leases; and other loans, such as unsecured consumer loans, and other small balance business and consumer loans.

