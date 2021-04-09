B. Riley Raises Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Price Target to $39.00

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) had its price target upped by B. Riley from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Camtek from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Camtek from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Camtek has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.80.

NASDAQ CAMT opened at $33.25 on Monday. Camtek has a 12 month low of $9.05 and a 12 month high of $34.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.75 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.85.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. Camtek had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $48.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.10 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Camtek will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAMT. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Camtek by 187.0% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 41,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 27,176 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Camtek in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Camtek in the fourth quarter valued at $1,186,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Camtek by 276.1% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 39,146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 28,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Camtek in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 22.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

