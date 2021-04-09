BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Exane BNP Paribas

BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) was downgraded by research analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

BAESY has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of BAE Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut BAE Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. BAE Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

Get BAE Systems alerts:

OTCMKTS:BAESY traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 394,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,706. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $23.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.57. BAE Systems has a twelve month low of $20.67 and a twelve month high of $29.36.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BAESY. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of BAE Systems by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 1,423,913 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,659,000 after purchasing an additional 136,683 shares during the period. Opus Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in BAE Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in BAE Systems by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,111 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. 0.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BAE Systems

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.

See Also: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for BAE Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAE Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.