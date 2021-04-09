BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.15

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.15 and traded as low as $5.15. BANCO DO BRASIL/S shares last traded at $5.16, with a volume of 343,107 shares.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of BANCO DO BRASIL/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st.

The stock has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.15.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter. BANCO DO BRASIL/S had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 13.14%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.019 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%.

About BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY)

Banco do Brasil SA provides banking products and services for individuals, companies, and public sectors in Brazil and internationally. The company's Banking segment offers various products and services, including deposits, loans, and services to retail, wholesale, and public sector markets, as well as to micro-entrepreneurs and the low income population.

