Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Makes New Investment in Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Unity Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter valued at $179,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Unity Biotechnology by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,881,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,100,000 after acquiring an additional 179,028 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Unity Biotechnology by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 209,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 21,423 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 5,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter worth $222,000. 37.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ UBX opened at $5.89 on Friday. Unity Biotechnology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.72 and a fifty-two week high of $15.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $322.18 million, a P/E ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 0.36.

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.10. Sell-side analysts expect that Unity Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UBX. Mizuho raised their price objective on Unity Biotechnology from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Unity Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup cut Unity Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.21.

Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to extend human health span. The company's lead drug candidates include UBX0101 that is in Phase II clinical trial for musculoskeletal/ osteoarthritis disease, as well as Phase Ib clinical trial for moderate-to-severe osteoarthritis of the knee; UBX1325, which is Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; and UBX1967 for the treatment of ophthalmologic diseases.

