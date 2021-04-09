Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Takes Position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Repligen by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,188,465 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $227,746,000 after acquiring an additional 214,585 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Repligen by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,036,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $198,606,000 after buying an additional 320,301 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Repligen by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 689,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $132,214,000 after buying an additional 10,072 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Repligen by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 411,373 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,832,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Repligen by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 359,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,862,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Repligen from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Repligen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.80.

Shares of RGEN stock opened at $204.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 248.98, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $199.32 and a 200-day moving average of $191.58. The company has a current ratio of 13.67, a quick ratio of 12.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Repligen Co. has a 1-year low of $95.50 and a 1-year high of $228.84.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.21. Repligen had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 13.40%. The company had revenue of $108.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.89 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Repligen news, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $205,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,464 shares in the company, valued at $505,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jon Snodgres sold 3,545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.47, for a total value of $682,306.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,872,718.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,382 shares of company stock worth $9,056,388. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Repligen

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

