Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Holdings Cut by First American Bank

First American Bank decreased its stake in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,062 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 665 shares during the quarter. First American Bank owned approximately 0.07% of Bank of Hawaii worth $2,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Bank of Hawaii by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,216,350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $323,058,000 after buying an additional 165,430 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Bank of Hawaii by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 172,393 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,209,000 after buying an additional 4,895 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in Bank of Hawaii by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 30,966 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,373,000 after buying an additional 8,763 shares in the last quarter. Monument Capital Management purchased a new stake in Bank of Hawaii in the 4th quarter worth approximately $719,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 118,213 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,057,000 after purchasing an additional 4,518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bank of Hawaii stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $90.12. 2,075 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 277,127. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 52 week low of $48.77 and a 52 week high of $99.10.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $164.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.07 million. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 22.62% and a return on equity of 12.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is presently 48.20%.

In related news, Director Kent Thomas Lucien sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.85, for a total value of $464,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,026,724.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

