Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in shares of ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 294,585 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,494 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.30% of ServiceSource International worth $518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceSource International by 83.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 8,892 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in ServiceSource International by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 965,199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after buying an additional 16,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in ServiceSource International by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,299,924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,790,000 after buying an additional 191,477 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in ServiceSource International during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in ServiceSource International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $290,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SREV opened at $1.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.60 and its 200 day moving average is $1.56. ServiceSource International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.86 and a 1 year high of $2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.20 million, a P/E ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 1.99.

ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ServiceSource International had a negative return on equity of 10.35% and a negative net margin of 9.76%. The company had revenue of $51.06 million for the quarter.

In other ServiceSource International news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 78,880 shares of ServiceSource International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $118,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 380,190 shares of company stock worth $601,915 over the last ninety days. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceSource International Company Profile

ServiceSource International, Inc provides business process-as-a-service solutions in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific-Japan, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company provides digital solutions, including demand qualification, demand conversion, and account management; customer success solutions, such as onboarding, adoption, and renewals management; and channel management solutions comprise partner recruitment, partner onboarding and enablement, and partner success management.

