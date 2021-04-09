Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) by 23.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 118,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,279 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.24% of PaySign worth $551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of PaySign by 37,647.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 734,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 732,252 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PaySign by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 199,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 10,412 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PaySign in the 4th quarter valued at $478,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of PaySign by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 70,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Lapides Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PaySign in the 4th quarter valued at $277,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.23% of the company’s stock.

Get PaySign alerts:

PAYS has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of PaySign from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PaySign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut shares of PaySign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. PaySign presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.08.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYS opened at $4.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.17 and a beta of 1.43. PaySign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.80 and a 52 week high of $10.98.

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. PaySign had a net margin of 17.23% and a negative return on equity of 13.31%.

PaySign Profile

PaySign, Inc provides prepaid card products and processing services under the PaySign brand for corporate, consumer, and government applications. The company offers various services, including transaction processing, cardholder enrollment, value loading, cardholder account management, reporting, and customer service through PaySign, a proprietary platform.

Featured Article: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for PaySign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PaySign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.