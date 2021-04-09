Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Stock Position in CIM Commercial Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in CIM Commercial Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,749 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in CIM Commercial Trust were worth $534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 657,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,361,000 after purchasing an additional 43,210 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in CIM Commercial Trust by 133.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 72,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 41,464 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in CIM Commercial Trust by 450.6% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 14,419 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in CIM Commercial Trust by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in CIM Commercial Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered CIM Commercial Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded CIM Commercial Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday.

NASDAQ:CMCT opened at $12.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.95, a current ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.65. CIM Commercial Trust Co. has a 52 week low of $7.76 and a 52 week high of $17.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 0.84.

CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.24. CIM Commercial Trust had a negative return on equity of 15.34% and a negative net margin of 14.14%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CIM Commercial Trust Co. will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. CIM Commercial Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -60.00%.

In related news, Director Shaul Kuba acquired 96,740 shares of CIM Commercial Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,418,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 287,199 shares in the company, valued at $7,179,975. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 19.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CIM Commercial Trust Profile

CIM Commercial is a real estate investment trust that primarily acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office assets in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the United States (including improving and developing such assets). Its properties are primarily located in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area.

