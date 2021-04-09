Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 6,158 Shares of OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,158 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in OptiNose were worth $572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in OptiNose by 18.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 8,005 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in OptiNose by 16.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 72,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in OptiNose in the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. State Street Corp raised its position in OptiNose by 5.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 563,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 27,372 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in OptiNose by 24.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 223,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 43,702 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OptiNose from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In related news, CEO Peter K. Miller sold 9,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total transaction of $38,004.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 624,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,447,749.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 20,690 shares of company stock valued at $81,105 over the last ninety days. 38.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OPTN opened at $3.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.78 and a 200 day moving average of $4.06. OptiNose, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.14 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.98.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46). The company had revenue of $16.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.25 million. OptiNose had a negative net margin of 230.14% and a negative return on equity of 294.64%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that OptiNose, Inc. will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About OptiNose

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary exhalation delivery system (EDS) that delivers a topically-acting corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, as well as is in Phase 3b clinical trial for treatment of chronic sinusitis; and Onzetra Xsail, a powder EDS device.

