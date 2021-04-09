Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Shares Gap Down to $37.89

Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $37.89, but opened at $36.96. Baozun shares last traded at $37.36, with a volume of 2,911 shares changing hands.

BZUN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CICC Research lowered shares of Baozun from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Baozun from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 4.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.21.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Baozun had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.77 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Baozun Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BZUN. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Baozun in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baozun during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Baozun by 123.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Baozun during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baozun during the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Institutional investors own 71.36% of the company’s stock.

About Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN)

Baozun Inc provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. It assists brands to execute their e-commerce strategies by selling their goods directly to customers online or by providing services to assist with their e-commerce operations. The company's integrated end-to-end brand e-commerce capabilities encompass various aspects of the e-commerce value chain, including IT solutions, store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing, and fulfillment.

