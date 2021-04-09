Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) Shares Sold by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. trimmed its holdings in Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) by 42.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,323 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Bar Harbor Bankshares were worth $70,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 251,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,516,000 after purchasing an additional 101,404 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 34,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 69.1% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 33,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 13,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 109.7% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 104,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 54,890 shares during the last quarter. 50.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BHB opened at $30.32 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a 1 year low of $13.05 and a 1 year high of $32.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $452.95 million, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.89.

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bar Harbor Bankshares had a net margin of 17.40% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $40.09 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Company Profile

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as the holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides commercial, retail, and wealth management banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, savings and checking accounts, time deposits, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

