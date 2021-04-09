Barclays Boosts Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) Price Target to $66.00

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. HSBC raised Otis Worldwide from a reduce rating to a hold rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Cowen raised their price target on Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Otis Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $73.75.

Otis Worldwide stock opened at $69.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.40 and a 200-day moving average of $65.82. Otis Worldwide has a one year low of $42.80 and a one year high of $70.67.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Otis Worldwide will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OTIS. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 470.7% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 39,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after buying an additional 32,421 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 179.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 8,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 92.3% during the 3rd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 5,430 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the third quarter worth $355,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the third quarter worth about $231,000. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

