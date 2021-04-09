Barclays Reiterates “€106.00” Price Target for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3)

Barclays set a €106.00 ($124.71) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

HEN3 has been the subject of a number of other reports. Independent Research set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €104.00 ($122.35) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a €93.00 ($109.41) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €96.27 ($113.25).

FRA HEN3 opened at €98.34 ($115.69) on Tuesday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a twelve month high of €129.65 ($152.53). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €89.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of €89.23.

About Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

