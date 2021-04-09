Barclays Reiterates Overweight Rating for Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDY)

Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

PDRDY has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pernod Ricard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Friday, January 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pernod Ricard presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

OTCMKTS PDRDY traded up $0.66 on Friday, hitting $40.14. 49,824 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,790. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Pernod Ricard has a 52-week low of $26.89 and a 52-week high of $40.19. The company has a market capitalization of $53.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.45 and a beta of 0.53.

About Pernod Ricard

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

