Bard Financial Services Inc. Invests $240,000 in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 16,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 34,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WBS shares. UBS Group upgraded Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $27.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Webster Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Compass Point upgraded Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Webster Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Webster Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.20.

In other news, EVP Daniel Bley sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $192,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $911,703.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Pettie sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.92, for a total value of $95,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,630,573.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,000 shares of company stock worth $644,250 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

WBS stock opened at $55.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.81. Webster Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $19.76 and a 1 year high of $63.81.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $293.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.17 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 9.30%. On average, analysts expect that Webster Financial Co. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.31%.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS).

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.