Bard Financial Services Inc. Invests $600,000 in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at $510,600,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,644,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,592,477,000 after buying an additional 2,733,540 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 842.4% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,218,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,307,000 after buying an additional 1,089,304 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 151.3% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,455,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,233,000 after buying an additional 876,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,911,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,242,000 after buying an additional 375,853 shares in the last quarter. 71.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

In other news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 1,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total transaction of $198,547.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of KMB opened at $137.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $133.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.84. The company has a market capitalization of $46.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.00. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $128.02 and a fifty-two week high of $160.16.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 812.50% and a net margin of 12.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. Analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $1.14 dividend. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.18%.

KMB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Argus cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.67.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

See Also: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.