Bard Financial Services Inc. Makes New $333,000 Investment in MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR)

Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 38,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MCR. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in MFS Charter Income Trust by 2.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,630,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,082,000 after acquiring an additional 91,269 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 212,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 81,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 13,003 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 86,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 17,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000.

MCR opened at $8.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.51. MFS Charter Income Trust has a one year low of $7.46 and a one year high of $9.09.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.0581 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.19%.

MFS Charter Income Trust Company Profile

MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

