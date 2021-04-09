Bard Financial Services Inc. Makes New Investment in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Roku during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roku in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Roku in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Sonora Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Roku in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ROKU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Roku from $420.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. DA Davidson increased their price target on Roku from $300.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Macquarie increased their price objective on Roku from $275.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.38.

ROKU stock opened at $372.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.86 billion, a PE ratio of -443.67 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Roku, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.13 and a twelve month high of $486.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $365.52 and its 200-day moving average is $320.98.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.54. Roku had a negative return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 6.53%. The business had revenue of $649.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.85 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Roku news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.73, for a total value of $131,803.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,803.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.18, for a total value of $131,454,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,454,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 495,515 shares of company stock valued at $211,613,877 in the last quarter. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. The company operates in two segment, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others.

