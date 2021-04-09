Bard Financial Services Inc. Takes Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DOCU. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in DocuSign by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 9,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,109,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Altman Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in DocuSign by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 2,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its holdings in DocuSign by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Get DocuSign alerts:

DOCU opened at $212.28 on Friday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.13 and a 1-year high of $290.23. The company has a market cap of $40.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -179.90 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $217.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.15. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 16.83% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%. The company had revenue of $430.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DocuSign news, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 5,000 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.85, for a total transaction of $1,294,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 89,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,217,809.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.69, for a total transaction of $1,488,802.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 208,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,480,334.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 385,531 shares of company stock valued at $88,467,359 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on DocuSign in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on DocuSign from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. DocuSign currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.55.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU).

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.