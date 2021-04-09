Barrington Research Weighs in on Franklin Covey Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:FC)

Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research dropped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Franklin Covey in a research report issued on Monday, April 5th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris. Jr now anticipates that the business services provider will earn ($0.10) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.06). Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Franklin Covey’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on FC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Franklin Covey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Roth Capital raised their target price on Franklin Covey from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Franklin Covey from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.75.

Shares of FC opened at $29.83 on Wednesday. Franklin Covey has a 52 week low of $16.50 and a 52 week high of $30.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $418.69 million, a P/E ratio of -42.61, a P/E/G ratio of 50.71 and a beta of 1.64.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. Franklin Covey had a negative net margin of 5.20% and a positive return on equity of 2.45%. The company had revenue of $48.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.03 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FC. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 32.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 298,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,554,000 after acquiring an additional 72,626 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Franklin Covey in the fourth quarter worth $1,522,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Franklin Covey by 293.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,254,000 after buying an additional 52,728 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Franklin Covey by 47.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 148,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,637,000 after buying an additional 47,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Franklin Covey by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 516,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,511,000 after buying an additional 46,191 shares during the last quarter. 57.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, leadership, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice.

