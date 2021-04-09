BarterTrade (BART) Price Hits $0.0550 on Exchanges

BarterTrade (CURRENCY:BART) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 8th. One BarterTrade coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0550 or 0.00000094 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, BarterTrade has traded 29.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. BarterTrade has a total market cap of $3.75 million and $898,507.00 worth of BarterTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BarterTrade alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.66 or 0.00056086 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.76 or 0.00021906 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $369.18 or 0.00633916 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.78 or 0.00082038 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.51 or 0.00030068 BTC.

BarterTrade Profile

BART is a coin. BarterTrade’s total supply is 239,809,890 coins and its circulating supply is 68,172,420 coins. The official message board for BarterTrade is medium.com/@bartertradefoundation. BarterTrade’s official Twitter account is @bartertradeio. BarterTrade’s official website is bartertrade.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Barter Trade is a trading platform that will bring cryptocurrencies and other blockchain assets to global users through an efficiently designed and user-friendly trading interface. It prides itself to become the people’s exchange. For them, this means a dedicated focus on three pillars: Security, Transparency, and Efficiency. “

BarterTrade Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BarterTrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BarterTrade should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BarterTrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BarterTrade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BarterTrade and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.