BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY) Hits New 52-Week High at $93.65

Shares of BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $93.65 and last traded at $93.65, with a volume of 800 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $91.58.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BESIY shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of BE Semiconductor Industries in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BE Semiconductor Industries in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.88 and its 200-day moving average is $59.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.63 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 5.10, a current ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $130.81 million for the quarter. BE Semiconductor Industries had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 41.83%.

BE Semiconductor Industries Company Profile

BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and services semiconductor assembly equipment for the semiconductor and electronics industries worldwide. The company's principal products include die attach equipment, such as single chips, multi chips, multi modules, flip chips, TCBs, FOWLP and hybrid die bonding systems, and die sorting systems; and packaging equipment, including conventional, ultra thin, and wafer level molding, as well as trim and form, and singulation systems.

