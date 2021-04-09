Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) CEO Desmond C. Wheatley Sells 3,250 Shares

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) CEO Desmond C. Wheatley sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total value of $129,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,657,192.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Beam Global stock opened at $40.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $270.46 million and a PE ratio of -51.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.65. Beam Global has a 1 year low of $6.40 and a 1 year high of $75.90.

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.23). Beam Global had a negative return on equity of 55.83% and a negative net margin of 94.74%. Equities analysts expect that Beam Global will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Beam Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Beam Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in Beam Global by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Beam Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Beam Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $192,000. 26.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BEEM. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Beam Global in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Beam Global in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Beam Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Beam Global in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Beam Global from $25.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.80.

Beam Global, together with its subsidiary, invents, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions in the United States and internationally. The company focuses on creating renewably energized products for electric vehicle and drone charging, outdoor media and branding, and energy security.

