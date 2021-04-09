Beddow Capital Management Inc. Has $1.50 Million Stock Position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Beddow Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 51.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,195 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,385 shares during the period. Beddow Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $1,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WPM. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 779.1% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ADE LLC acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. 59.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $41.93. 91,562 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,916,479. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a one year low of $29.90 and a one year high of $57.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.46. The company has a market capitalization of $18.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.55.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 37.30% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The business had revenue of $286.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a positive change from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.71%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James lowered their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.58.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, and palladium ores. It has agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

