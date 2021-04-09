Beddow Capital Management Inc. Sells 4,810 Shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Beddow Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 122,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,810 shares during the period. ABB comprises approximately 2.4% of Beddow Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Beddow Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ABB were worth $3,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABB. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ABB by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 480,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,219,000 after purchasing an additional 49,497 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. bought a new position in shares of ABB during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of ABB during the 3rd quarter valued at about $249,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ABB by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 9,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ABB by 111.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 34,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 18,088 shares during the last quarter. 4.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on shares of ABB from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of ABB in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of ABB in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DNB Markets lowered shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

Shares of NYSE ABB traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.91. 28,369 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,014,997. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.22. ABB Ltd has a one year low of $16.80 and a one year high of $31.75. The company has a market cap of $69.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.05.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.96 billion. ABB had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that ABB Ltd will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.7%. This is an increase from ABB’s previous annual dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 29th. ABB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.74%.

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions for integrating and automating lighting, heating, ventilation, security, and data communication networks.

