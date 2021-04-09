Bellway p.l.c. (BWY.L) (LON:BWY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Bellway p.l.c. (BWY.L) (LON:BWY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 3,582.90 ($46.81).

BWY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,560 ($46.51) price objective on shares of Bellway p.l.c. (BWY.L) in a research report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Bellway p.l.c. (BWY.L) from GBX 3,400 ($44.42) to GBX 3,500 ($45.73) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Bellway p.l.c. (BWY.L) from GBX 3,111 ($40.65) to GBX 3,311 ($43.26) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,330 ($43.51) price target on shares of Bellway p.l.c. (BWY.L) in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Bellway p.l.c. (BWY.L) from GBX 4,040 ($52.78) to GBX 3,780 ($49.39) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

Shares of BWY stock traded up GBX 56 ($0.73) on Friday, hitting GBX 3,651 ($47.70). 278,498 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 344,474. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,241.16 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,888.49. Bellway p.l.c. has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,059 ($26.90) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,674 ($48.00).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a GBX 35 ($0.46) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%. Bellway p.l.c. (BWY.L)’s payout ratio is presently 0.34%.

Bellway p.l.c. (BWY.L) Company Profile

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway and Ashberry brands.

