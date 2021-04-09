Benchmark Trims Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Target Price to $310.00

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Benchmark from $315.00 to $310.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Benchmark’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 35.82% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BABA. Raymond James upped their target price on Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $338.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $407.00 target price (down from $421.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.87.

NYSE:BABA opened at $228.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $261.01. The stock has a market cap of $617.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. Alibaba Group has a 1 year low of $189.53 and a 1 year high of $319.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. The business had revenue of $221.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.39 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $18.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alibaba Group will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 2,500,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 400,016 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $93,096,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after buying an additional 3,214 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after buying an additional 9,866 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 25,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,829,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

