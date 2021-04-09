Berenberg Bank Downgrades Asiamet Resources (OTCMKTS:KMGLF) to Hold

Asiamet Resources (OTCMKTS:KMGLF) was downgraded by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of KMGLF stock opened at $0.03 on Wednesday. Asiamet Resources has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.05.

Asiamet Resources Company Profile

Asiamet Resources Limited engages in exploring and developing mineral properties in Indonesia. The company explores for copper, gold, zinc, lead, and silver deposits. It owns 100% interest in the BKM copper and BKZ polymetallic projects, which covers an area of 390 square kilometers located in Kalimantan; and 80% interest in the Beutong project covering 100 square kilometers located in Aceh, Sumatra.

