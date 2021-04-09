Biglari (NYSE:BH) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $113.34

Shares of Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $113.34 and traded as high as $143.50. Biglari shares last traded at $135.04, with a volume of 3,228 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.52. The company has a market capitalization of $307.44 million and a PE ratio of -0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

In related news, CEO Sardar Biglari bought 1,888 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $140.00 per share, for a total transaction of $264,320.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 58.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Biglari in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biglari in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biglari in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of Biglari in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biglari in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $251,000.

About Biglari (NYSE:BH)

Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. The company owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 368 Steak n Shake company-operated restaurants and 213 franchised units; and 4 Western Sizzlin company-operated restaurants and 48 franchised units.

