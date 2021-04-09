Bintex Futures (BNTX) Market Cap Reaches $74,978.27

Bintex Futures (CURRENCY:BNTX) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 9th. One Bintex Futures coin can currently be bought for $0.74 or 0.00001271 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bintex Futures has a market cap of $74,978.27 and approximately $1.28 million worth of Bintex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bintex Futures has traded down 0.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001710 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.26 or 0.00070490 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $168.67 or 0.00288166 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00005422 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $453.11 or 0.00774117 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,675.62 or 1.00245231 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00020437 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $426.59 or 0.00728819 BTC.

Bintex Futures’ total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,754 coins. Bintex Futures’ official message board is medium.com/@bintexfutures. Bintex Futures’ official website is bintexfutures.com. Bintex Futures’ official Twitter account is @Bintexfutures and its Facebook page is accessible here.

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bintex Futures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bintex Futures should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bintex Futures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

