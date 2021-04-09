BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,393 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.77% of BioXcel Therapeutics worth $8,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,013,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,839,000 after purchasing an additional 11,740 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 899,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,572,000 after buying an additional 89,674 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 685,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,666,000 after acquiring an additional 95,126 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 684,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,646,000 after acquiring an additional 90,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 243.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 90,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,941,000 after acquiring an additional 64,453 shares during the period. 48.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BioXcel Therapeutics alerts:

In other BioXcel Therapeutics news, insider Vincent O’neill sold 25,000 shares of BioXcel Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $1,389,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $833,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Frank Yocca sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total transaction of $725,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,003,380.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,352,100 over the last ninety days. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BTAI opened at $36.02 on Friday. BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.92 and a 52-week high of $71.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.69. The company has a market capitalization of $885.12 million, a PE ratio of -10.69 and a beta of 1.31.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts forecast that BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $150.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Truist Securities lowered their target price on BioXcel Therapeutics from $150.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on BioXcel Therapeutics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, BioXcel Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.50.

About BioXcel Therapeutics

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of adrenergic receptor agonist dexmedetomidine for the treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immune activator for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers, and solid tumors.

Read More: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.