Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) Hits One Day Volume of $959.00

Bitcoin Incognito (CURRENCY:XBI) traded up 77.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 8th. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Incognito has traded 524.9% higher against the dollar. Bitcoin Incognito has a total market capitalization of $332,853.65 and approximately $959.00 worth of Bitcoin Incognito was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Incognito coin can currently be bought for about $0.0255 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bitcoin Incognito alerts:

Solaris (XLR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000498 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000051 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded 31.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0882 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito Profile

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Incognito’s total supply is 13,031,736 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Incognito is /r/BitcoinIncognito and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Incognito’s official Twitter account is @XBIncognito and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Incognito’s official website is bitcoinincognito.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Incognito is a cryptocurency services and payments platform. It provides the users with the tools to perform transactions using a P2P mechanism in order to achieve both security and anonymity. The XBI token is an open source PoS/PoW Xevan-based cryptocurrency. It features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Incognito

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Incognito directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Incognito should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Incognito using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Incognito Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Incognito and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.