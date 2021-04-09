Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. is an oncology medicine company. It engages in discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies. The company’s lead product candidate is BDTX-189, an inhibitor of non-canonical and oncogenic mutations of ErbB kinases epidermal growth factor receptor and tyrosine-protein kinase. Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on BDTX. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Black Diamond Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.40.

BDTX opened at $24.84 on Monday. Black Diamond Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $21.04 and a 1-year high of $46.25. The company has a market cap of $897.67 million and a P/E ratio of -4.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.82.

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.63). As a group, analysts forecast that Black Diamond Therapeutics will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Black Diamond Therapeutics news, insider Christopher D. Roberts sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total value of $63,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,700 shares in the company, valued at $145,578. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brent Hatzis-Schoch sold 4,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.23, for a total transaction of $111,043.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,478 shares in the company, valued at $339,775.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,156 shares of company stock worth $697,518.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Black Diamond Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Black Diamond Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 4.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Black Diamond Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 161.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 4,614 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

About Black Diamond Therapeutics

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a precision oncology medicine company, discovers and develops small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies. Its lead product candidate is BDTX-189, an inhibitor of non-canonical and oncogenic mutations of ErbB kinases epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) and tyrosine-protein kinase.

