BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $890.00 to $924.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. BlackRock traded as high as $788.35 and last traded at $784.79, with a volume of 5351 shares. The stock had previously closed at $781.71.

BLK has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $835.00 to $838.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $733.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $740.09.

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 27,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $728.77, for a total value of $19,968,298.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert L. Goldstein sold 1,775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $735.85, for a total transaction of $1,306,133.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,418 shares of company stock valued at $29,492,515 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLK. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,515,316,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,819,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,755,598,000 after buying an additional 611,071 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in BlackRock by 225.6% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 631,730 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $455,818,000 after buying an additional 437,700 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth approximately $155,021,000. Finally, Swedbank acquired a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth approximately $112,864,000. 79.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $726.65 and a 200 day moving average of $689.74. The stock has a market cap of $122.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.14 by $1.04. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $8.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $4.13 per share. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.85%.

About BlackRock (NYSE:BLK)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

