BMO Capital Markets Boosts Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Price Target to $6.25

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $6.00 to $6.25 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the mining company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.68% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on EXK. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Endeavour Silver from $5.75 to $6.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from $6.25 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from $6.00 to $6.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on Endeavour Silver from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Endeavour Silver has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.18.

Shares of NYSE EXK traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.45. 140,077 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,146,054. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.29. Endeavour Silver has a 1 year low of $1.34 and a 1 year high of $6.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.48. The company has a market capitalization of $867.37 million, a P/E ratio of -20.96 and a beta of 1.55.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The mining company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $60.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.51 million. Endeavour Silver had a negative return on equity of 22.17% and a negative net margin of 32.64%. Equities analysts anticipate that Endeavour Silver will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Endeavour Silver in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Endeavour Silver in the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Endeavour Silver during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Endeavour Silver during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.37% of the company’s stock.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Compas mine in Zacatecas.

