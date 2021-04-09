BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) Given a €60.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) has been assigned a €60.00 ($70.59) price target by Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.38% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BNP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €57.00 ($67.06) target price on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays set a €45.20 ($53.18) price objective on BNP Paribas and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €66.00 ($77.65) target price on BNP Paribas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on BNP Paribas and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on BNP Paribas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €54.53 ($64.16).

BNP Paribas stock opened at €52.00 ($61.18) on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €51.03 and a 200-day moving average of €42.37. BNP Paribas has a 52 week low of €57.24 ($67.34) and a 52 week high of €69.17 ($81.38).

BNP Paribas Company Profile

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

