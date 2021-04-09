Bodycote plc (LON:BOY) Receives GBX 648.33 Consensus PT from Analysts

Bodycote plc (LON:BOY) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 648.33 ($8.47).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Bodycote from GBX 635 ($8.30) to GBX 650 ($8.49) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

Shares of LON:BOY traded down GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 855.50 ($11.18). The company had a trading volume of 183,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,341. Bodycote has a 1-year low of GBX 472.60 ($6.17) and a 1-year high of GBX 862.55 ($11.27). The stock has a market cap of £1.64 billion and a PE ratio of 4,262.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 781.31 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 723.16.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 13.40 ($0.18) per share. This is an increase from Bodycote’s previous dividend of $6.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. Bodycote’s payout ratio is currently 96.50%.

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates through Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, HIP diffusion bonding, hydrogen brazing, induction brazing, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including isostatic pressing and HIP supporting services, as well as Powdermet technology, a manufacturing process used in the production of complex components using powder metallurgy.

