Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $41.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Boston Scientific registered lower-than-expected fourth-quarter 2020 earnings on a disappointing revenue performance. Not only did earnings and revenues decline year over year but the company also registered strong sequential decline in overall financial performance. Barring MedSurg, organic revenues at each of its core business segments and geographies were down in the reported quarter but the magnitude of this decline was lower than the third-quarter results. The WATCHMAN FLX conversion and LOTUS Edge Recall hurt business significantly. The first-quarter and the full-year 2021 guidance also look dull. Overall, in the past six months, Boston Scientific underperformed its industry. However, Boston Scientific’s MedSurg arm is recovering faster than other core segments. Preventice Solutions purchase is expected to prove strategic.”

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BSX. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Boston Scientific from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Boston Scientific from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.10.

NYSE:BSX opened at $38.72 on Tuesday. Boston Scientific has a twelve month low of $32.99 and a twelve month high of $42.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.64 and a 200-day moving average of $36.99. The firm has a market cap of $55.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.08). Boston Scientific had a net margin of 36.59% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 1,484 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $56,392.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 24,846 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total transaction of $974,708.58. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,950 shares of company stock worth $1,787,428. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its position in Boston Scientific by 495.3% during the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 62,922 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 52,352 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in Boston Scientific by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 41,051 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership increased its position in Boston Scientific by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 1,082,390 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,912,000 after acquiring an additional 12,343 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP increased its position in Boston Scientific by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,963,850 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $70,600,000 after acquiring an additional 238,663 shares during the period. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its position in Boston Scientific by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 201,606 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,248,000 after acquiring an additional 18,553 shares during the period. 90.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

