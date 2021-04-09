BoutsPro (BOUTS) Trading Down 15.1% Over Last Week

BoutsPro (CURRENCY:BOUTS) traded 17.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. One BoutsPro coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BoutsPro has traded down 15.1% against the US dollar. BoutsPro has a market cap of $125,510.86 and $38,144.00 worth of BoutsPro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.93 or 0.00054718 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.56 or 0.00021520 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001716 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.32 or 0.00084539 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $362.67 or 0.00621587 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000037 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.32 or 0.00038246 BTC.

BoutsPro Coin Profile

BoutsPro is a coin. BoutsPro’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,615,188 coins. The official website for BoutsPro is www.bouts.pro. The Reddit community for BoutsPro is /r/bouts_pro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BoutsPro’s official Twitter account is @boutspro and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BoutsPro is a martial arts-related Blockchain-based platform. Its objective is to integrate the blockchain into the martial arts economy, automatizing payments for sponsorships, prizes or events/tournaments, and spread the martial arts through the global community, from the amateur to the professional stages. The BOUTS token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the BoutsPro. It is a utility token that is expected to power the platform and serve as a mean to exchange value within the community. “

BoutsPro Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoutsPro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BoutsPro should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BoutsPro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

