BP p.l.c. (LON:BP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of BP p.l.c. (LON:BP) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 358.57 ($4.68).

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on BP from GBX 415 ($5.42) to GBX 440 ($5.75) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.66) price target on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.57) price target on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on BP in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 270 ($3.53) price target on the stock.

Get BP alerts:

Shares of LON BP traded down GBX 7 ($0.09) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 298.45 ($3.90). 42,899,894 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,560,774. The firm has a market capitalization of £60.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.74, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.22. BP has a 52 week low of GBX 188.52 ($2.46) and a 52 week high of GBX 508.70 ($6.65). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 300.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 252.94.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -14.94%.

In other BP news, insider Bernard Looney purchased 120 shares of BP stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 260 ($3.40) per share, with a total value of £312 ($407.63). In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 322 shares of company stock valued at $93,150.

About BP

BP PLC engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.