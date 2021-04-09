bpost SA/NV (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

bpost SA/NV (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “bpost SA engages in the management and provision of postal services. It operates its business through the Mail and Retail Solutions and Parcels and International segments. The Mail and Retail Solutions segment provides post offices, post points and electronic shop to business and residential customers. The Parcels and International segment handles, delivers, and manages mail, parcel, and e-commerce logistics. bpost SA is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium. “

BPOSY has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of bpost SA/NV in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of bpost SA/NV in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. ING Group upgraded bpost SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of bpost SA/NV in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

OTCMKTS:BPOSY opened at $9.70 on Wednesday. bpost SA/NV has a 12 month low of $6.62 and a 12 month high of $11.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.24.

bpost SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides mail and parcel services in Belgium, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Mail & Retail Solutions, and Parcels & Logistics segments. Its mail and parcels services include collection, transport, sorting, and distribution of addressed and non-addressed mail, printed documents, newspapers, and parcels, as well as e-commerce logistics, express delivery, proximity and convenience, document management, and related services.

