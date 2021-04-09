Bremer Bank National Association Grows Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Bremer Bank National Association raised its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,620 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 852.4% during the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 55.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Business Machines

NYSE:IBM traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $134.95. The stock had a trading volume of 46,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,531,924. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $105.92 and a 52-week high of $137.07. The stock has a market cap of $120.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $20.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.90%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.77.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

