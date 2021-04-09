Bremer Bank National Association Has $4.13 Million Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Bremer Bank National Association cut its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,004 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International makes up approximately 0.9% of Bremer Bank National Association’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,835,736 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,111,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948,217 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 7,187.3% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 782,223 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $166,378,000 after acquiring an additional 771,489 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 138.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,287,575 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $273,867,000 after acquiring an additional 747,974 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Honeywell International by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,204,199 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,167,460,000 after buying an additional 477,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Honeywell International by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,728,323 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,494,613,000 after buying an additional 379,995 shares in the last quarter. 75.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honeywell International stock traded up $4.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $224.39. The stock had a trading volume of 95,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,796,532. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.11 and a 1 year high of $221.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $210.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.73. The stock has a market cap of $156.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 45.59%.

HON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.33.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

