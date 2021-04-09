Bremer Bank National Association Reduces Holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Bremer Bank National Association decreased its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 40.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,462 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,127 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $1,084,000. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $1,258,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $250,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 71.3% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 227,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,735,000 after purchasing an additional 94,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,360,498 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $212,566,000 after purchasing an additional 70,180 shares during the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ALXN shares. Wedbush lowered shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $147.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $156.00 target price (down from $196.00) on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.83.

Shares of NASDAQ ALXN traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $154.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,686,795. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $152.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.43. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $94.23 and a one year high of $162.60. The company has a market cap of $34.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.40. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

