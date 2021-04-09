Bremer Bank National Association Sells 3,498 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Bremer Bank National Association decreased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 326,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,498 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 5.4% of Bremer Bank National Association’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $23,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,362,000. Nottingham Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 1,021,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,741,000 after buying an additional 69,458 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 287.9% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 63,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,846,000 after buying an additional 47,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $260,000.

BATS:IEFA traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.02. 6,687,442 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.16 and a 200 day moving average of $67.80.

